Israeli In Peruvian Prison Dies Of The Coronavirus





An Israeli man imprisoned in Peru due to drug trafficking has died of the coronavirus, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

The ministry did not provide further details but added that it is assisting the man’s family to bring his body to Israel.

According to Hebrew media reports, the man is Tzachi Moalem, who was serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Peru, despite the government following all WHO recommendations and imposing an early lockdown, is experiencing the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Latin America, after Brazil.

According to the Peruvian government, at least 212 prisoners and 15 prison guards have died of the virus. Dozens more are being treated in hospitals.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








