MORE DETAILS EMERGE About Obama’s Planned UN Resolution Against Israel





Following the Yisrael Hayom report earlier this week revealing that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to thwart the anti-Israel Resolution 2234 in the UN Security Council as well as another anti-Israel resolution that President Obama planned to propose, a Jerusalem Post report on Wednesday revealed further details about the saga.

According to the report, Israel’s Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer said at the time that he has evidence that the Obama administration was actively involved in pushing Resolution 2234 forward rather than merely abstaining from the vote in the UN Security Council.

However, then US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro denied Dermer’s words, saying that the proposal was not a US initiative. But in 2019, a New York Times Magazine article quoted an anonymous member of the Obama administration, who said that the White House pulled strings to ensure that the vote would take place after the November 2016 election so Jewish donors would not abandon the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. Furthermore, according to what an Israeli source said this week, Obama aides took part in formulating the text of the proposal.

The Post article quoted the comments made by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Dannon after the anti-Israel resolution passed.

“To be in a room and see all the other member states voting against Israel, and the US allowing it to happen, was a moment I will never forget,” Danon said. “I think the resolution was the lowest place in decades regarding Israel and the US at the UN. We did work with the US mission very closely, and we achieved a lot of things together, but that shameful vote will be what people remember of president Obama’s presidency…They will remember that moment when the US abandoned Israel and allowed a one-sided resolution to pass.”

The Israeli source this week also confirmed the Yisrael Hayom report about the additional anti-Israel resolution that Obama intended to propose at the UN Security Council but withdrew after Putin said he would veto it.

When it came to Resolution 2334, Israel “tried to block it and Obama’s people worked behind the scenes to push it. He wouldn’t take Netanyahu’s calls at the time,” the source said. “[Then president-elect Donald] Trump was also involved in trying to stop it. Egypt were sponsors of the resolution, but they pulled their sponsorship because of Trump’s pressure.”

“There was the resolution people know about and a second one, which was the parameters for a peace agreement,” which included a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 lines with land swaps,” the source said. “The parameters would have paved the way for a General Assembly decision, and forced an outline of how peace agreement would look, which was more like what the Palestinians want and very far from the Trump plan.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








