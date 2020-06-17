Apple Reopening 10 Stores in NYC for First Time Since Pandemic





Apple will reopen 10 stores in New York City this week, the company said on Tuesday. It’s the first time Apple stores in the city have been open since they closed in March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ten stores in New York City will be open “by appointment,” meaning that customers can schedule a time to pick up previously purchased products or get service for their iPhone.

The stores reopening this week in New York include locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island. They include Apple’s glass cube on Fifth Avenue, which is one of the company’s most visible retail locations and a tourist attraction. Apple didn’t say which day this week the stores will open but specific hours and dates will be posted to the company’s website.

