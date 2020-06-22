Mrs. Leah Steinberg, Director Of Agudath Israel’s Project LEARN Division, Appointed To NYS Education Dept. Reopening Schools Regional Task Force





While New York State continues to grapple with the various stages of reopening, Mrs. Leah Steinberg, Director of Agudath Israel’s Project LEARN Division, has been appointed to New York State Education Department’s Task Force on Reopening Schools.

Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa and Interim Commissioner of Education Shannon Tahoe created this task force in order to bring multiple perspectives to the policy table as the State works on reopening educational institutions following COVID-19.

Mrs. Steinberg hopes to highlight the struggles of the special needs community during this period. “The special needs community has suffered immeasurable harm during this pandemic,” she said. “I aim to bring their experience to the table and I hope the state will take their needs into consideration during the decision-making process.”

Project LEARN has been advocating for the rights of the special needs community for two decades.

For questions or comments about Project LEARN, email [email protected].







