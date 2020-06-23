Report: Jewish Men In UK Twice As Likely To Die From COVID-19 Than General Population





Jewish men in the United Kingdom have double the risk of dying from the coronavirus than the general population according to a report published on Friday, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) reported.

The statistical report, published by the UK’s Office for National Statistics, analyzed mortality rates in England and Wales according to religious identity.

According to the report, Jewish men in the UK suffered a mortality rate of 187.9 deaths per 100,000 compared to 92.6 deaths per 100,000 in the general population, which in the UK is primarily Christian. The mortality rate for Jewish women was 94.3 deaths per 100,000 compared with 54.6 in the general population.

The Jewish Chronicle of London quoted Nick Stripe, a senior official at the UK’s Office for National Statistics, as saying that the report showed that “Jewish males are at twice the risk of Christian males, and Jewish women are also at higher risk.”

The report also stated that Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs were more at risk at dying from COVID-19 than Christian Brits or those with no stated religion.

The report attributed the difference in mortality rates between religious groups to “the different circumstances in which members of these groups are known to live; for example living in areas with higher levels of socioeconomic deprivation and differences in ethnic makeup.”

At the time of the census carried out for the report, the Jewish community had reported 453 fatalities due to the coronavirus. Currently, the number of fatalities in the Jewish community is 497, according to a report last week in the UK’s Jewish News.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







