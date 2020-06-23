Watch: Love yourself – and the people in your life – like you never thought possible

Sponsored Content





Rabbi Dovid Trenk is still showing us how to live and love better.

Rabbi Dovid Trenk was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of person, and Just Love Them: The Life and Legacy of Rabbi Dovid Trenk by Yisroel Besser, newly published by ArtScroll in time for his first yahrzeit, is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of book.

Exuberant, empathetic, and unbelievably energetic, master mechanech Rabbi Dovid Trenk overflowed with simchas ha’chaim, with the joy of living in Hashem’s world. With his powerful personality, his overflowing vitality, and, of course, his endless love for talmidim and for Torah, he showed thousands of people of all ages just how good they could be.

In Just Love Them, Rabbi Trenk teaches us still. In hundreds of stories, each as unique as Rabbi Trenk himself, we learn to dream big. To live big. And most of all, to love our children, our talmidim, our nation, and ourselves.

Allow the love that filled his soul to flow in your home and heart as well.

