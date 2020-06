A Yeshiva Bochur is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:00PM at on Route 9 and Spruce Street, when the boy – who was riding a bicycle – was struck by the vehicle.

Lakewood Hatzolah Paramedics transported the unresponsive 15-year-old Yeshiva Bochur to the Jersey Shore Trauma Center.

He reportedly has a serious head injury.

Please say Tehillim for Yechezkel Shraga ben Esther

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)