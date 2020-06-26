Skverer Rebbe To Officiate At Bris For Son Of Reb Shlomo Birnhak Z”L, Who Was Tragically Killed In Accident





The jewish community is still reeling from the horrific tragedy that occurred last week, when Reb Shlomo Birnhak Z”L was killed in a car accident along with his father-in-law, Reb Aryeh Shmuel Deutsch Z”L and his sister-in-law Tziporah Deutsch A”H.

The accident occurred at around 4:30PM last Monday, when the family’s van left the roadway and and slammed into a tree. Several of the occupants had to be extricated by members of the Hillcrest and New City Fire Departments. All of the occupants were transported to either Nyack Hospital or Westchester Medical Center by Hatzolah and Spring Hill Ambulance.

As was previously reported, Reb Shlomo Z”L’s wife was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, however she gave birth to a healthy baby boy the next morning. According to the family, the baby remains in an incubator, but is B”H in good condition, and a bris is expected in a few weeks.

Additionally, a second Birnhak child has returned home from the hospital. There is hope that Mrs. Birnhak will return home before Shabbos as well.

Reb Shlomo’s mother-in-law, Mrs. Deutsch, remains in serious condition. Please be mispalel for Esther bas Rivka.

An emergency fund was established by the Skverer Kehilla to help support the Almanah and the Yesomim. Please open your hearts, and donate to this most worthy cause.







