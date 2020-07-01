Israel: 25,547 Cases, 320 Deaths, Daily Cases Soar To Highest No. Since Crisis Began





Israel’s Health Ministry stated on Wednesday morning that a record number of 859 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Israel.

There are currently a total of 25,547 coronavirus cases in Israel, with the number of active cases rising to 7,838. The number of seriously ill patients rose by ten in the past 24 hours to 56, of whom 24 are ventilated. The death toll remains at 320.

The head of the Health Ministry’s hospital division, Dr. Erez Onn, told Ynet on Wednesday that there are more and more coronavirus patients being hospitalized every day.

“We’re opening more and more designated coronavirus departments which are filling up and we’re seeing an increase in severely ill patients,” Dr. Onn said.

The Health Ministry warned Israel’s health workers on Wednesday that traveling abroad is strictly forbidden even as part of humanitarian medical delegations.

The Hebron area of the Palestinian Authority is being placed in lockdown for five days beginning on Wednesday evening after over 200 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Wednesday morning, a surge surpassing even Israel’s rise in daily cases.

The Palestinian Authority as a whole recorded 280 new virus cases in on Wednesday morning and three new fatalities were recorded in Hebron over the past two days, raising the death toll in the PA to 11.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







