ISRAEL HITS NEW HIGH: Over 1,000 Daily Cases, Highest No. Since Pandemic Began





Israel’s Health Ministry recorded a record new number of daily cases on Friday morning with 1,1090 coronavirus infections diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally of new cases since the pandemic began.

The number of active cases has risen to 9,618, of whom 70 are in serious condition with 27 on ventilators.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced tightened restrictions at a press conference on Thursday evening, including reducing the number of participants allowed at shuls, wedding halls and bars to 50. All other gatherings are limited to up to 20 participants. The restrictions went into effect on Friday at 8 a.m.

The number of people allowed into restaurants was also supposed to be reduced to 50 but due to opposition from the finance ministry, a decision about restaurants has been delayed for the time being.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has been demanding that the Defense Ministry take over the bulk of the responsibility for Israel’s battle against the coronavirus.

“The Home Front Command was created to act in situations like we’re currently in,” Gantz said at a meeting of the coronavirus cabinet. He also released a statement stressing that the Defense Ministry should take over responsibility for the pandemic.

However, Netanyahu and Edelstein are vehemently opposed to the move, accusing Gantz of playing petty politics at the expense of Israeli citizens, with Netanyahu even threatening to call early elections.

Earlier this week, Gantz signed the mobilization of 500 IDF reservists to assist the Home Front Command’s effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Most of the reservists will assist with the reopening and staffing of coronavirus hotels to house virus patients with light symptoms and as well as provide support in “red zone” areas.

Below is a video of yeshiva bochurim in Yeshivas Beis Matisyahu in Bnei Brak, where there has been a mass outbreak of the coronavirus, being transferred to a coronavirus hotel in the north.

בדקות אלו עולים תלמידי ישיבת בית מתיתיהו החולים בקורונה על האוטובוסים לכיוון המלונית בצפון כשהפקח אדיר מעטו מהשיטור העירוני בב״ב מנהל רישום מדוקדק לפי הנוהל pic.twitter.com/PFEgQB0Ag6 — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) July 2, 2020

