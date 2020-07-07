Bas Mitzvah With Over 1,000 Guests Held In Israel – Many With No Masks





A wealthy businessman held a bas mitzvah for his daughter over the weekend that flagrantly violated health ministry regulations, Channel 12 News reported.

There were over 1,000 guests at the bas mitzvah, which took place at a luxurious hall in Shfela foothhills and many failed to wear masks or maintain social distancing regulations.

According to an employee of the hall, the party’s seating plan was organized in “capsules” with “some guests are sitting in the reception hall, others in the main hall and some in the second hall. They really split them up.”

However, there were several famous singers at the event and hundreds of guests gathered around the singers during their performances.

According to the report, the police investigated the event but did nothing more than hand out masks despite the fact that a mass police enforcement campaign of health ministry regulations began late last week, during which over 8,000 fines were issued.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








