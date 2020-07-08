Uber Eats Halts Deliveries For “Zionists Not Welcome” Toronto Restaurant





B’nai Brith Canada stated on Monday that following its campaign against a Toronto restaurant that wrote anti-Israel and pro-terrorist messages on its social media pages, Uber Canada has terminated its delivery of the restaurant’s products.

“In direct response to advocacy by B’nai Brith, Uber Canada has confirmed that it will no longer deliver Foodbenders products,” B’nai Brith Canada wrote on Twitter.

“Foodbenders is a #Toronto restaurant that has posted anti-Semitic slurs and pro-terrorist content on social media.”

Kim Hawkins, the owner of Foodbenders, seemingly proud of her behavior, posted Uber’s letter on the Foodbenders Instagram page.

She also posted a Jerusalem Post article about her anti-Semitic behavior and wrote: “More hasbara. This is how Israel behaves when you expose war crimes and crimes against humanity, imprisonment of children, the nakba, the great march of return, or the right of return.”

Her most recent post featured another termination letter, this time from Ritual Technologies Inc, a software service company that provides mobile order-and-pay platforms.

