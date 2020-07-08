DESPICABLE: Cops’ Callous Behavior Toward Weeping Chareidi Girl Sparks Outrage





As Israel Police engage in a national campaign to increase enforcement of Health Ministry regulations to combat the spread of the coronavirus, a disturbing incident caught on video went viral on Israeli social media, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation of the police.

Two policemen stopped a 13.5-year-old Chareidi girl on Rechov Sarei Yisrael in Jerusalem, who according to witness reports, was wearing a mask but moved it off her mouth for a minute to drink something in the hot afternoon sun.

At that moment, the policemen pounced on her and began writing out a fine for not wearing a mask. The girl burst out crying but the policemen paid no attention to her and ignored passerby who stopped and protested their treatment of the young girl.

At a certain point, one man who saw what was going on pointed out that one of the policemen wasn’t wearing his name tag, as required by law, and therefore wasn’t authorized to issue a fine.

The man, Baruch Godelvaski, told Kikar H’Shabbos: “I was passing by…and after the girl told me that the policeman wants to fine her only because [she moved her mask to her chin] to drink something, I asked the policeman to issue me the fine and let the girl go. Then I saw that one of the policemen wasn’t wearing a name tag, as required by law. I mentioned it and in response, he began to push me backward.”

“I protested loudly while videoing what was going on and the policemen began to leave the scene as they were talking with the mother of the girl by phone.”

The policemen began to grow nervous as more and more people came to the girl’s defense and simply left the scene, entered their vehicle and drove off while telling the girl’s mother over the phone that they were sending the fine to her home by mail.

A witness said that policemen have been wandering around Romema in the past few days, issuing fines to children who remove their masks in order to drink. “Even worse than that, they simply look for children who are by themselves without an adult. Those policemen simply found an easy prey, a girl by herself without an adult who could protest.”

One of the witnesses said when one of the policemen saw that passerby were videoing the incident, he went to his police car and removed his nametag and threw in the car.

Following the incident, the mother of the girl told B’Chadrei Chareidim that her daughter is still extremely distraught. “We’ve been trying to calm her down for hours – unsuccessfully. She can’t stop crying, she’s staying in her room and doesn’t want to leave the house.”

“I respect the police who usually do wonderful work but they failed in this incident. They shouldn’t have humiliated her. And the fact is that she was definitely wearing a mask until she began drinking. Despite the fact that she immediately put it back on the policemen pounced on her. They could have approached her differently. One policeman could have approached her and asked her to put on her mask. Why were two policemen necessary – like she’s a criminal?”

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush (UTJ) responded to the incident by saying: “I ask the public to bring me a photo of a policeman issuing a fine to a secular girl. This is besides the fact that the Knesset approved issuing a fine of NIS 500 [from the previous NIS 200], which is disproportionate and outrageous by all opinions.”

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) said: “There are too many videos seen in recent days of unnecessary stubbornness and violence in enforcing the regulations. This is not the way to have the public identify [with the cause] and increase public compliance, it causes the opposite result. Extra caution is required in the Chareidi community, which justifiably feels that it is being subject to slander and discriminatory excessive enforcement.”

Even Jint List MK Ahmad Tibi joined in the condemnation of the incident. “A Chareidi girl – so they do what they want! It would be interesting to know if they would have done this to a girl in north Tel Aviv.

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, whose ministry oversees the police, published an open later following the uproar calling on policemen to show sensitivity and common sense in their work with the public as well as calling on the public to understand that the officers are just trying to fulfill their duties.

