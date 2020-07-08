Mossad Foiled Iranian Attacks On Israeli Embassies In Europe, Report Says





The Israeli Mossad recently thwarted planned or attempted Iranian attacks on Israeli embassies in Europe and elsewhere, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

The report did not identify the names of the countries since the information is still classified but said that the countries’ cooperation with the Mossad helped foil the attacks.

The report didn’t add any more details about the attempted attacks on Israeli embassies but did add that the explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran, which is widely believed to have been a result of an Israeli attack on the site, has set back Iran’s uranium enrichment program by at least two years.

A New York Times article on Sunday said that Israel was responsible for the fire in Iran that caused significant damage at the Natanz nuclear site, quoting an anonymous Middle Eastern intelligence official.

Another large explosion occurred in a factory south of Tehran early Tuesday morning, the latest in a series of mysterious blasts in Iran over the past week.

