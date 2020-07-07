HEARTSTOPPING FOOTAGE: Miracle In Tzfat: Mass Tragedy Averted As Bus Almost Plunges Down Cliff





A Netiv Express bus filled with Chareidi girls and teachers in Tzfat that was parked on the side of the road began to move and almost plunged down a cliff. At the very last minute, the driver jumped back on the bus and applied the brakes, averting a mass tragedy.

A video of the incident, which apparently occurred two weeks ago but was only publicized on Tuesday, shows the bus beginning to move. As passerby outside flee out of the bus’s path, the driver notices what is going on, runs onto the bus and stops it a minute before it would have plunged down the mountain.

The incident happened after the bus driver stopped the bus on the side of the road momentarily for unknown reasons.

After the bus driver stopped the bus, all the teachers and girls burst out crying and it took a long time before they could be calmed down.

“It was an unbelievable miracle, they were saved at the last moment,” a witness of the incident told B’Chadrei Chareidim. “We were sure that the bus would fall together with the girls. The great miracle was no one passed by on the sidewalk, which would have surely led to causalties, r’l.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








