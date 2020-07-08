Israel: 32,714 Cases, 343 Deaths, Defense Minister Gantz Enters Quarantine





Israel hit a new high on Wednesday as 1,319 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in 24 hours. There was also a spike in the number of seriously ill patients, from 89 to 107 in 24 hours, with 36 on ventilators. Another 82 patients are in moderate condition.

Five more deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning, raising the death toll to 343. There have been twelve deaths in the past two days.

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) entered quarantine on Wednesday morning after he discovered that he was in contact with a coronavirus carrier or Sunday evening.

The restrictions on public transportation went into effect on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. The amended restrictions allow 30 passengers on city buses (instead of the original 20), 32 on intercity buses and 50 on articulated buses [with two attached sections]. Bus service will end every night at 10 p.m.

Six prison guards at a Jerusalem jail tested positive for the coronavirus this week. Sixty prisoners were transferred to another prison while the jail is being thoroughly disinfected.

Magen David Adom is calling for Israelis to donate blood due to a shortage of type O blood stemming from a reduction in donations due to the lockdown and subsequent restrictions on gatherings.

בשל מחסור חמור בדם במנות דם מסוג O שירותי הדם של מדא קוראים לציבור לבוא ולתרום דם. המחסור נגרם בעקבות הירידה בהתרמות שנובעת ממגבלות ההתקהלות שצמצמו את האפשרויות של שירותי הדם של מד"א לקיים התרמות דם גדולות, ובשל הצורך לענות על דרישות מערכת הבריאות וצה"ל, למנות ומרכיבי דם. pic.twitter.com/yRDihutv76 — מגן דוד אדום (@mda_israel) July 6, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







