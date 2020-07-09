WATCH: Chareidi 13-Yr-Old Speaks Out, Her Father Speaks At The Knesset





The video of the Chareidi 13-year-old who was pounced upon by police officers on a Jerusalem street after momentarily removing her mask continues to cause a furor on Israeli media. The girl, Batya Getter, who apparently is an American-Israel, and her father, R’ Yehoshua Getter, were interviewed by Kan News on Tuesday and her father spoke at a Knesset committee on Wednesday.

The incident sparked outrage due to the fact that the policemen picked on a child and then persisted in issuing a fine despite seeing her obvious emotional distress and fear. Instead of speaking gently to a child who had to ask them what a “doch” (fine) was when they told her they were issuing one, they sternly told her that it meant her parents would have to pay a lot of money because she wasn’t wearing a mask and even threatened to take her to the police station later in the conversation.

The interviewer asked Batya if she feels safe returning to the street and she said: “Everyone saw it so everyone who passes looks at me.”

As the interviewer shows R’ Getter a video of the incident, he said: “It’s very difficult for me to see it. I see my daughter crying here Why does a 13-year-old girl need to cry?…I have no words.” He added that the night after the incident she was really traumatized, she was shaking. “She told me in English: ‘I’m still trembling.’

A stormy discussion was held in at a meeting of the Constitution, Law and Justice Knesset Committee about the incident on Wednesday morning as part of a larger discussion on the behavior of the police in enforcing coronavirus regulations with minors and other vulnerable populations.

R’ Getter spoke at the meeting and complained about the way his daughter was treated. He emphasized that she only removed her mask for a minute but even if she wasn’t wearing a mask she shouldn’t have been threatened. He also mentioned that his daughter was with her younger siblings and who knows what his six-year-old felt about the incident.

“A girl walking on the street should have a positive association with policemen,” R’ Getter said. “They should be heroes for a 13-year-old. People called me from all over the world and said: ‘What’s going on over there?'”

