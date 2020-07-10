Israelis Are Staying Home & The Restaurant Industry Is Collapsing





It’s been five weeks since Israel’s restaurants have been allowed to reopen but Israeli have been voting with their feet. Despite the perception that Israelis, at least until recently, were going about their routine as usual, restaurant owners say that that’s simply not true.

“People hear the news and cancel their reservations,” one restaurant owner told Ynet. “The streets are empty and restaurants are only half full. People aren’t leaving their houses.”

“In February, customers had to make reservations for my restaurant two to three weeks beforehand,” said another restaurant owner in Tel Aviv. “Today the tables are always available. During the week we have 70-75% less business and 40% less on weekends. Elderly people don’t come at all. The narrative nowadays is not a party one and there’s a feeling of melancholy on the streets at night.”

Chairman of the Israeli Restaurants Association Shai Berman said that the restaurant industry is collapsing. “This is a call for help for the 150,000 employees in the industry, mostly students and released soldiers, and 14,000 business owners who have been thrown on the streets with debts, no social benefits and promises of money that haven’t yet materialized.”

Many restaurants were already forced to close following the lockdown in April and many more are heading in that direction.

Obviously, restaurants have also been affected by the complete lack of foreign tourists. The tourism industry, which employs about 250,000 Israelis, has essentially collapsed with little hope on the horizon as Israel’s borders remain closed and its infection rates remain high.

Israel’s tour guides are currently conducting a hunger strike across the street from the Knesset, demanding a government response to their plight.

