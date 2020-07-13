20% Of Midwives At Bnei Brak Hospital Infected With COVID-19





Almost 20% of the midwives at Ma’anyei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak were found to be positive for the coronavirus, a 103FM Radio report said.

A list of about 200 new mothers who were attended by the midwives in question was transferred to the Health Ministry.

“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the staff of Ma’anyei Hayeshua Hospital has been properly protected while working,” a statement from Ma’anyei Hayeshua Hospital said. “We had zero infections until last week. None of the labor room staff members were infected and not one mother was infected. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a designated separate ward was established for mothers who were positive for the coronavirus. The ward includes three birthing rooms, recovery rooms and an operating room.”

“Last week, a number of mothers who were positive for the coronavirus gave birth and four midwives and a doctor were infected. Sources of infections from outside the hospital caused the infection of another four midwives, two aides and a member of the cleaning staff during the same week. The hospital, in cooperation with the Helth Ministry, carried out a comprehensive epidemiological investigation and the employees who were positive for the virus and those who came in contact with them were placed into quarantine.”

“A thorough investigation of protective equipment was carried out and instructions for full protection were reviewed. The over 1,000 staff members that are currently working in the labor rooms have not been in contact with any of the coronavirus carriers and the safety of the mothers and staff will be protected to the utmost.”

