Israel: 38,213 Cases, 358 Deaths, “Cases In 40 Cities Due To 1 Wedding,” Health Official Says





The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in Israel, with 1,148 cases diagnosed as of Sunday in the previous 24 hours. The number of active cases has risen to 18,940, which is now higher than the number of Israelis who have recovered from the virus, which stands at 18,915.

There are currently 141 patients in serious condition, of whom 48 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 358.

Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Prof. Itamar Grotto said on Sunday that the increased infection rate in 40 municipalities across Israel is “due to one wedding,” adding that the number of people at gatherings, such as weddings, is restricted “because the more participants, the more contacts and chance of infection.”

Grotto added that the reason why restaurants are restricted to up to 20 people is due to the fact that it’s not possible to eat while wearing a mask. “One carrier can spread the virus to all to the diners of the restaurant,” Grotto said.

The Health Ministry announced on Friday that it is making changes in its policies regarding quarantine and contact tracing. The changes are expected to dramatically reduce the number of Israelis required to quarantine.

Up to now, epidemiological investigations carried out contact tracing for confirmed coronavirus patients for the 14 days prior to diagnosis. Those in contact with the carrier during those 14 days were instructed to enter quarantine.

The Health Ministry will now carry out contact tracing for carriers with a clear onset of symptoms for only four days prior to the appearance of symptoms. Contact tracing for patients with no clear onset of symptoms will be carried out for 10 days prior to the diagnosis and for asymptomatic patients, will be carried out for the seven days prior to diagnosis.

The Shin Bet’s tracing program, which uses cellphone and credit card data, will be carried out for ten days prior to diagnosis for all patients instead of 14 days.

Another Knesset member, MK Idan Roll (Yesh Atid), was told to enter quarantine on Sunday under the new quarantine regulations and MK Nir Barkat (Likud) and MK Tehila Friedman (Blue & White) were released from isolation under the new regulations.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced on Sunday that beginning on Monday, public transportation will operate after 10 p.m., adding that she conducted an inspection of public transportation and was satisfied that it is operating at 50% capacity in adherence with regulations. “I received emails from many people requesting that public transportation operate after 10 p.m.,” Regev wrote.

When the government enacted new health restrictions almost two weeks ago, one of the regulations stipulated that public transportation would halt at 10 p.m.

