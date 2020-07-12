WHO Ranks Israel As 3rd Highest In Daily Virus Cases Among European Countries





A report published over the weekend by the World Health Organization (WHO) ranked Israel as the European country with the third-highest number of new daily coronavirus cases, with only Russia and Kazakhstan having a higher number of daily cases.

Turkey was ranked in fourth place followed by Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Romania.

In light of the skyrocketing infection rate, Israel’s Health Ministry predicted that there will be 400 coronavirus patients in serious condition within ten to 14 days.

Currently, there are 141 patients in serious condition and 109 patients in moderate condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








