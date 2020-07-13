IDF Reservists To Assist In Corona Wards In Hospitals





120 IDF reservists from the Home Front Command have been called up for reserve duty and will be sent to different hospitals across Israel to assist in dealing with COVID-19. The soldiers will report to the various Corona-Wards in hospitals from Eilat to Nahariya and Tzefat.

Additionally, the IDF Spokesperson’s unit has said that hundreds of additional soldiers are expected to be called up and spread out among the various “red zones” where the infection rate with the virus is high. These soldiers will assist local authorities in dealing with the civilian and humanitarian difficulties caused by the various lockdowns throughout the country.

Already, cities such as Beit Shemesh and Beitar have turned to Chessed organizations such as Yedidim B’Kvishim and United Hatzalah to assist in responding to humanitarian calls for help in the areas that are under lockdown.

Hospitals all over the country have re-opened their corona wards, just one month after closing them.

