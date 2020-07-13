WATCH THIS: AOC Blames Crime Spike On Hungry Shoplifters – Even Though Uptick Is SHOOTINGS





ew York City’s recent uptick in crime reports could be partly due to economic consequences caused by the pandemic, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested during a recent Zoom conference with constituents.

The conference, which The Hill shared online via its YouTube channel on Sunday, saw Ocasio-Cortez address a handful of issues related to law enforcement and police reform. Her comments came amid a nationwide push for policies that increase transparency about law enforcement practices, hold officers accountable for conduct violations, and decrease funding to departments.

“Why is this uptick in crime happening? Well, let’s think about it. Do we think this has to with the fact that there’s record unemployment in the United States right now?” asked Ocasio-Cortez.

“Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent,” she continued. “They need to feed their child and they don’t have money, so…they’re put in a position where they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry that night.”

