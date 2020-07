A collision involving multiple vehicles injured at least four people in Brooklyn early Monday.

The car crash happened at approximately 4:30AM at 18th Avenue and 64th Street – just outside of Boro Park.

The force of the crash caused some vehicle s to jump the curb, taking down light poles along the way, causing injuries to at least four people.

The severity of their injures are currently unknown.

