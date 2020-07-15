Walmart To Require All Customers To Wear Masks





Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is the latest national chain to require all customers to wear masks. The change will start next week.

Starbucks said last week that it will require customers to wear facial coverings or masks in all 9,000 of its company-owned US stores beginning Wednesday.

Best Buy announced Tuesday that it will also require all shoppers coming into its approximately 1,000 stores to wear face masks. Costco began requiring its members to wear masks in stores beginning in May.

