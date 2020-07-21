Shin Bet Foils Terror Cell In Shomron Funded By Iran & Hezbollah





Israel’s Shin Bet thwarted planned terror attacks against Israeli and IDF soldiers by a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror cell trained and funded by Iran and Hezbollah, the security agency revealed on Tuesday.

The Shin Bet discovered the terror cell, which was disguised as the Arab Nationalist Youth organization, following the arrest and interrogation of Yazan Abu Salah, a 23-year-old Popular Front terrorist and resident of a village near Jenin.

The Shin Bet discovered during Abu Salah’s interrogation that he had been actively planning terror attacks in the Shomron by acquiring weapons, and recruiting terrorists to lead two terror cells, one in Ramallah and one in the Shomron.

Salah confessed his plans for the terror cells to perpetrate numerous terror attacks, including abducting a soldier to use as a bargaining chip for the release of Palestinians in Israelis jails and carrying out an attack in the northern Israeli town of Charish.

Following Abu Salah’s interrogation, which also exposed his ties to militias in Syria, the Shin Bet arrested his cousin, Muhammad Abu Salah, 29, of Bit Zeit. His interrogation revealed that the terror cells carried out joint training with operatives from Iran, Hezbollah and the Syrian Arab Army and these terror entities also funded the terror cells’ activities.

The Shin Bet added that Assad Al-Amali, who is based in Lebanon and “fully works on behalf of Iranian officials in Syria” directed the cells and acted as their liaison with Iran and Hezbollah. Yazan Abu Salah was planning on traveling to Lebanon for military training, including being trained to manufacture weapons and operate drones.

The Shin Bet stated that Yazen Abu Salah gained inspiration to plan and execute terror attacks from the PFLP attack in Ein Bubin [Dolev spring], during which the late Rina Shnerb was murdered.

Following the interrogation of the Abu Salah cousins, eight other terrorists involved in planning terror attacks in Israel were arrested.

“The investigation once again highlights the close ties that exist between Iran, Hezbollah and the Popular Front terrorist organization, encouraging the promotion of terrorist activity against Israel,” the Shin Bet concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







