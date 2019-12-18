Shin Bet Uncovers HUGE Terror Cell, 50 Terrorists Arrested, Many Attacks Prevented [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





Israeli security forces uncovered a huge terror cell responsible for a series of deadly attacks in the Shomron, including the Dolev bombing which killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb HY”D in August, the Shin Bet reported on Wednesday morning.

About 50 terrorists belonging the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) cell were arrested in the Ramallah area. Additionally, a huge cache of weapons was seized, including Uzi guns, Galil automatic rifles, M-16 assault rifles, Kalashnikovs, and pistols with silencers. Ammunition, bomb-building material, detonators and other equipment were also seized by Israeli security officials.

The terror cell, which was planning additional terrorist attacks to be perpetrated in the near future, was uncovered during joint operations of the Shin Bet, IDF and Israel Police.

Several serious indictments have already been filed against a large number of cell members, with further indictments expected. The large quantity of weapons and ammunition recovered attests to the size and seriousness of this terrorist cell, which appeared ready for major operations.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







