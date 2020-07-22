Israel: 54,663 Cases, 430 Deaths, Daily Cases Soar To 2,000, Active Cases Over 30,000





The Health Ministry recorded a record number of 1,977 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday in the previous 24 hours. The number of active cases has risen to 31,313, with 259 patients in serious condition of whom 82 are ventilated.

Five more patients died overnight, raising the death toll to 430.

Israel’s government confirmed the appointment of Prof. Gabi Barbash as Israel’s coronavirus commissioner to lead the battle against the coronavirus crisis. Barbash is reportedly in favor of the implementation of lockdowns to fight the increasing uptick of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Israel’s social workers, who have been on strike for over two weeks finally reached an agreement with the Finance Ministry on Wednesday and ended the strike.

The agreement includes salary raises as well as other benefits specifically relating to the coronavirus crisis.

The Palestinian Authority continues to record a spike in coronavirus cases, with the epicenter in Hebron with 75-80% of overall cases, and dozens of cases in refugee camps in the Shomron, near Ramallah, and in the Jordan Valley.

The PA has implemented a strict lockdown in response to the spike but there are increasing reports of numerous violations of health regulations, including participation in mass gatherings, such as weddings.

The fact that the PA has decided to cut all contact with Israel is exacerbating the difficulties of the crisis.

The PA has recorded 9,398 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began – of which 7,384 are currently active – and 64 fatalities.

