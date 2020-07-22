Sponsored Content





We are pained to announce the passing of Mrs. Ayala Gutman, mother of 5.





Readers around the world followed Gutman family’s story earlier this year, when they rallied together to make a wedding despite Ayala’s illness. Mrs. Gutman fought cancer for over ten years, and was confined to a wheelchair. Recently she began to lose her memories as well, and her condition was diagnosed as terminal.





The family was able to happily marry off one son in recent months, a simcha which will no doubt be remembered as their final reunion & celebration before their mother’s untimely passing.





Mrs. Gutman passed away last week, leaving behind a devastated widower & 5 children. Rabbi Gutman has dedicated many years to caring for his severely ill wife, and is now deeply bereft.





Donations are being accepted for the Gutmans, who are left with tremendous medical debt. Contributions are badly needed as they go toward emerging from seemingly insurmountable debt, and covering basic bills.





For Mrs. Gutman and her family, the battle with illness has been a long one, fought bravely, and with much suffering. Now they begin a new road – toward peace & healing. A road that can only be possible if it is paved by the kindness and compassion of others.





