Secret Service Arrest Man Outside Kushner/Trump Home In D.C.





A man was taken into Secret Service custody Thursday morning outside of Ivanka Trump’s Washington, D.C. home. The young man was seen in a black Mercedes parked outside of the home.

Uniformed Secret Service agents were seen pulling the man out of his car, cuffing him and putting him in a van.

Ivanka was nowhere near the confrontation as she is currently in Denver, Colorado, for a two-day tour.

Her husband Jared Kushner was seen emerging from the home about 10 minutes after the confrontation.

