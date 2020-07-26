Report: Israel Warns Hezbollah Against Retaliation





Israel reportedly conveyed a message to Hezbollah warning the Lebanon-based terror group against a retaliatory strike on Israel in response to the killing of one of its members in airstrikes on Damascus on Monday widely attributed to Israel.

The Hezbollah media outlet Al Mayadeen reported on Saturday that Israel transmitted a message to Hezbollah through the United Nations that it had no intention of killing Hezbollah member Ali Kamel Mohsen Jawad.

Israel has maintained official silence about the strike and has not publicly acknowledged it.

In response to threats of retaliation by Hezbollah following the strike, the IDF has reinforced Israel’s northern border by sending pinpoint reinforcement of forces to the Northern Command on Thursday.

An escalation of tensions on Israel’s northern border occurred on Friday when fire from Syria toward the Golan Heights caused damage on the Israeli side of the border, prompting Israel to carry out airstrikes on military targets on Syria on Friday evening.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi traveled to the northern border over the week to meet with Northern Command commanders and assess the military situation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







