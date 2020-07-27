Second Heatwave of Season Hits NY/NJ Area





Forecasters called for several days of dangerously high temperatures and humidity as a second heat wave hits the city on Monday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all five boroughs until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The expected heat wave comes days after the city experienced its first heat wave of the summer last week.

RealFeel temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are expected to approach or surpass 100 degrees.

Relief from some of the heat and humidity arrives with arrives after evening thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Temperatures cool down a bit on Wednesday. The high will be 88 degrees, but it will feel more like the mid-90s.

