Will Larger Minyanim Be Allowed For Tisha B’Av? First Yes, Then No, Final Decision Pending





The Chareidi parties announced on Monday that the Health Ministry has agreed to raise the number of people allowed into shul at one time (currently limited to ten) for the tefillos on Tisha B’Av.

The United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Shas parties issued a joint statement on the decision following a meeting with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Deputy Director Itamar Grotto to discuss coronavirus restrictions regarding shuls and yeshivas.

The month of Elul is swiftly approaching and Chareidi leaders are working on an organized plan for yeshivas to reopen as well as looking ahead for arrangements for shuls for the Yamim Noraim tefillos.

“The Chareidi community is currently experiencing a major crisis,” stated Interior Minister Aryeh Deri. “We must all work together to form a plan, especially for the month of Elul, the days of rachamim and forgiveness.”

However, following the report of the Health Ministry’s agreement for larger minyanim on Tisha B’Av, a new report said that the newly appointed coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, was first of all, not told about the meeting’s conclusions, and when he did hear about it on the media, he announced that he is opposed to the plan.

Gamzu said that the plan should not be allowed due to the need for restrictions to be consistent across the board, without allowing for special dispensations. “This is not the time for increasing gatherings in enclosed places,” Gamzu said.

Later on Tuesday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that no decision has yet been reached about Tisha B’Av. “We will investigate the matter and make a decision only if all the professionals involved agree to it.”

