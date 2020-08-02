Ukraine To Allow At Least 5,000 Visitors To Uman For Rosh Hashanah





The Ukrainian government has agreed to allow at least 5,000 people to visit Uman for Rosh Hashanah, according to the Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Rav Yaakov Dov Bleich, JTA reported.

The government may increase the number to as high as 8,000 but all visitors will be banned from joining gatherings of over 30 people and will be required to wear face masks.

The government is also considering other measures such as testing visitors for the coronavirus at the airport and/or requiring travelers to download software on their phones, “but basically, the Ukrainian government is not putting a stop to it,” Rav Bleich said.

Rav Bleich also mentioned that Israeli health officials are worried about what will happen when Israelis return from their trip to Uman to Israel.

In pre-coronavirus times, about 30,000 Jews from around the world spend Rosh Hashanah in Uman every year in recent years.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







