Jerusalem Mayor Gives Sefarim To Chareidi Children To Help Them With the Change of Starting Yeshiva





The department of Chareidi education in the city of Jerusalem distributed thousands of sefarim to graduates of eighth grade as preparation for their studies going into Yeshiva Ketana and seminar. The initiative was spearheaded by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and the head of the Chareidi Education Portfolio in the city, Avraham Betzalel.

The sefraim, which were chosen with great care by the department of Chareidi education were given to the students in order to provide them with tools to enter into their next stage of learning in Yeshivos and Bais Yaakov school systems.

The sefarim that were distributed, including ‘Aliyah L’Tzorech Aliyah’, and ‘Ko Tomar” each had a special letter inscribed in the front of the book from the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah including Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, among others.

The department also included a special tefillah for the success of the students themselves with instructions to recite the tefillah on erev Rosh Chodesh Elul before they begin the school year.

Mayor Lion spoke about the initiative and said: “I am overjoyed with the honor of being able to present these sefarim to the children of Jerusalem. They will help guide the children and help them cope with the challenges that stand before them as they grow from children to teenagers. The time that we find ourselves in, with the coronavirus, makes this time of growth for the students that much more difficult. We are doing everything we can in order to ease the burden on these youngsters and providing them with the tools they need to confront the challenges that they face. These sefarim are just one gift among the range of activities that we are initiating in order to assist them in the hopes that they will successfully make it through this difficult time.

