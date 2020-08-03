Israel: 73,231 Cases, 541 Deaths, Past Week Is Deadliest Since Pandemic Began





Israel’s Health Ministry recorded 916 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours as of Monday morning, which like the record low number of new cases on Sunday, does not reflect a true reduction of cases since the number of tests performed was low as well – about a third of the usual number of tests were performed.

The number of active cases has risen to 24,977, with 334 people in serious condition, of whom 100 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 541.

The past week’s death rate from the coronavirus in Israel, which has been rising since June, is now higher than the previous high in mid-April.

There were 68 virus deaths recorded in the week ending August 2, an average of 9.71 deaths per day, which surpassed the death rate during the third week in April, with 62 deaths, an average of 8.86 deaths per day.

The Knesset’s coronavirus cabinet is convening on Monday to discuss whether to implement restrictions in “red” localities with high rates of coronavirus infections, such as shuttering businesses and decreasing gatherings.

Areas that are currently considered “red” are the cities of Beitar Illit, Modiin Illit, Elad and the Arab towns of Zemer, Ein Mahel, Taibe and Qalansawe. Areas that are currently “orange” – with moderate rates of infection, are areas of the cities of Jerusalem, Bnei Brak and Petach Tikvah.

The Health Ministry and Home Front Command have formulated a uniform standard for the imposition of restrictions on gatherings and businesses. According to a Kan News report, restrictions on gathering will be set according to the location of the event – in an open area or enclosed space – and according to the infection rate of the event’s locality.

If the locality’s infection rate is low, events of 500 people in open areas and 250 in enclosed spaces will be allowed. If the locality is experiencing a spike in cases but the rate of infection is stable, events of 200 people in open spaces and 100 in enclosed spaces will be allowed.

If the locality is experiencing a spike both in morbidity and infection rate, events will be limited to up to 50 people in open spaces and 25 in enclosed spaces. If the locality has a very high morbidity and infection rate, events will be restricted to only 20 people in open spaces and ten in enclosed spaces.

