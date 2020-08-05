Hospital Employee In Israel Ill With COVID-19 Flies To Ukraine, Violating Quarantine





A man from Bat Yam who is a staff member at a major hospital in central Israel who had tested positive for the coronavirus and was having active symptoms violated quarantine and flew to Ukraine via Turkey on Sunday, Channel 12 News reported.

When a Kupot Cholim employee called the patient to ask how he was feeling as part of the routine monitoring the health funds carry out, she was shocked to hear from his wife that he was on the way to Ukraine.

Israeli and Ukrainian authorities were informed about the incident as well as Turkish Airlines. The Israeli embassy in Ukraine is also involved.

Intentional violation of quarantine can carry a prison sentence of up to seven years in prison and quarantine violations due to negligence carries up to three years in prison. Upon his return to Israel, the culprit will also be fined NIS 5,000 for violating quarantine.

