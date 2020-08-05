Health Ministry Decries Decision To Allow Israelis To Visit Uman





Following the announcement by the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, Rav Yaakov Bleich, that the Ukrainian government will allow 5,000 people to visit Uman for Rosh Hashanah, a health ministry official said on Tuesday that Israelis should not be allowed to travel to Uman in light of Israel’s current high coronavirus infection rate and both Ukrainian and Israeli authorities should put an end to the plan.

The discussion took place at a meeting of the Knesset’s coronavirus cabinet as part of a discussion regarding the opening of Israel’s skies.

“Our professional position is that it’s out of the question to allow this event to take place due to the gathering of 30,000 people on a street and a half,” said Dr. Asher Salmon, the director of the Health Ministry’s International Relations Department. “The only way to stop this is for the Ukrainian authorities to take the appropriate action.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was asked about the issue on Tuesday and responded: “I haven’t’ checked it out yet. I assume it will be evaluated and we will act according to common sense.”

