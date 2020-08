The Rosh Hayeshiva of Mesivta Tiferes Yerushalayim, Chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, Hagaon HaRav Dovid Feinstein Shlita, [Tehillim Name: Dovid ben Shima] has been hospitalized in serious condition over the past few weeks.

He is scheduled to have a procedure today. Everybody who can is urged to please say Tehillim for the success of the procedure, and that the Rosh Hayeshiva should have a refuah shelaima, b’soch she’ar cholei amo Yisroel.

