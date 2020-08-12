HatzolAir Flies Injured Yeshiva Bochur From Colorado Back To NY [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





The incredible Chesed of Hatzolah Air soars once again as their dedicated flight crew flew a severely injured Yeshiva Bochur back from Colorado.

As YWN had reported last week, two boys were on a hike with their camp, when they slipped and fell. One suffered a fractured pelvis, while a second boy suffered even more serious injuries including a femur and spinal fracture. Both boys were airlifted to a trauma center, where the seriously injured boy underwent emergency surgery.

Upon learning that one of the boys would have to be flown home, Hatzolah Air immediately deployed with a specialized medical team and highly-trained flight crew to Centennial Airport in Colorado. Meanwhile, a flight coordinator from Air Hatzolah made arrangements with the hospital in Denver to have a ground ambulance transport him to the closest airport where Hatzolah Air would be landing shortly.

Like clockwork, the ambulance arrived just as the plane was touching down.

The boy was flown to Westchester Airport, where a Flatbush Hatzolah Ambulance and his family were waiting for him.

The family has nothing but words of praise and overwhelming thanks to the entire Hatzolah Air team for their outstanding Chesed.

This latest flight is just one of dozens of free missions Hatzolah Air has flown since the beginning of the summer.

Hatzolah Air President Eli Rowe tells YWN that due to the high volume of flight requests to Hatzolah Air, there are active plans to increase the Hatzolah fleet with additional aircraft being based in strategic locations in the US and abroad.

Additionally, Hatzolah Air is looking into the possibility of acquiring a helicopter to airlift people in the Catskills.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








