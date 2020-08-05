Two Yeshiva Bochrim Airlifted After Hiking Accident In Colorado





Two Bochrim were airlifted after a hiking accident in Colorado on Wednesday.

Sources tell YWN that the two Bochrim were part of a small learning camp that went on an outing to “Saint Mary’s Glacier”, which is a semi-permanent snowfield located in Arapaho National Forest in Colorado. Two of the boys reportedly slipped on snow, causing serious injuries.

A medevac was called, and the boys were airlifted to a trauma center.

One reportedly suffered a femur fracture, and a second boy suffered a broken pelvis.

They are reportedly in stable condition.

There are currently hundreds of Yeshiva Bochrim in Colorado on Bain Hazmanim trips. One flight from Newark Airport this past Sunday morning had nearly 100 Bochrim on it.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








