BORUCH DAYAN HA’EMMES: Petira Of The Sadigura Rebbe ZATZAL





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of the Sadigura Rebbe, HaRav Yisroel Moshe Friedman ZATZAL. The Rebbe was a member of the Moetzas Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisrael in Eretz Yisroel.

The Rebbe had been sick for some time, and spent nearly a year in Los Angeles for various treatments. He returned to Eretz Yisroel a few months ago.

The Rebbe suddenly collapsed at his home on Monday night, and was rushed to Tel Hashomer Hospital. He was Niftar a short while later.

Levaya details are not yet available.

STAY WITH YWN WHATSAPP FOR BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME!

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be dded to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







