BORUCH DAYAN HA’EMMES: Petira Of The Sadigura Rebbe ZATZAL

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of the Sadigura Rebbe, HaRav Yisroel Moshe Friedman ZATZAL. The Rebbe was a member of the Moetzas Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisrael in Eretz Yisroel.
The Rebbe had been sick for some time, and spent nearly a year in Los Angeles for various treatments. He returned to Eretz Yisroel a few months ago.
The Rebbe suddenly collapsed at his home on Monday night, and was rushed to Tel Hashomer Hospital. He was Niftar a short while later.
Levaya details are not yet available.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Boruch Dayan Emes. He was a holy Tzadik. I davened with him and got brochos from him may times.
Yehi Zichro Boruch.