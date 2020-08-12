



As part of the Dirshu Bizchus Hatorah program: HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein answered the questions of yeshivah bachurim in France

Yeshivah bachurim in France are taking an active part in the Dirshu Bizchus Hatorah learning program, with a yom shekulo Torah held this week to give chizuk to the bachurim *HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein to the yeshivah bachurim: “Every one of you must learn a sefer mussar which you find interesting and influences you”

*

Just as in all the Jewish centers worldwide, the yeshivah bachurim in France are also participating in the Dirshu Bizchus Hatorah program, during which the yeshivah bachurim are learning Perek Keitzad Mevarchim in Maseches Brachos. Over the last few days, the bachurim have begun a day-long special and uplifting seder limmud which includes social activities and divrei chizuk from maranan v’rabanan, shlita, led by amazing divrei chizuk from Rabbeinu Rosh Hayeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, who even answered questions sent by the yeshivah bachurim.

This is a special camp which is taking place in a giant marquee in the city of Sarcelles, a suburb of Paris, where tables were set up with hundreds of gemorras where hundreds of bachurim learned Perek Keitzad Mevarchim in Maseches Brachos. The day included divrei chizuk and shiurim for the bachurim who thirstily drank dvar Hashem, with the day ending with a seder mussar in Pirkei Avos, according to the Kinyan Hachochmah track.

The learning began at 10:00 a.m. and ended late at night, with a break in the middle of the day during which the bachurim were able to enjoy a wide variety of attractions and activities. During the day, the bachurim heard divrei chizuk from maranan v’rabanan, the Gedolei Yisroel, including HaGaon HaTzaddik Rav Shimon Galai, shlita, HaGaon HaGadol Rav Dovid Cohen, shlita, Rosh Kol Bnei Hagolah Maran Sar Hatorah HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, and HaGaon HaGadol Rav Shraga Noach Shteinman, shlita.

The high point of the day was when Maran HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein answered the questions of the bachurim regarding the current situation. Here is an abbreviated version of the questions and answers posed to the Rosh Hayeshiva.

@Which is preferable, learning by telephone to be careful about coronavirus, or in a beis midrash with a chavrusa?

It depends. Whoever knows he can be careful, it is better to learn with a chavrusa. If there is no alternative, then you can learn by telephone. Everyone according to what he is capable of.

@Is it the right thing for bachurim living in chutz laaretz to make an effort to return to Eretz Yisroel or to wait for the end of the virus?

If someone has a yeshivah framework here, it is worth making the effort to return to Eretz Yisroel. If someone doesn’t have a framework here, it is better he stays there, certainly if his chavrusos are there; let him wait meanwhile. Only after the frameworks become organized here, he should come.

@Regarding what do we need to be mischazek during these time?

Tefillah, hasmadah, and middos tovos, and mussar. A person needs to be careful about tefillah b’tzibbur, tefillah in a place of Torah, and to learn as much as possible, and to also learn mussar regularly every day, an interesting sefer mussar, which he feels can influence him.

@In some places in France, the environment is not one of bnei Torah; on the other hand, one needs to be involved with other people. Which is the correct path for bnei Torah?

If he sits and learns, that will protect him.

@What is the role of rabbonim and askonim?

To strengthen the bochurim in every possible way.

@What else can be strengthened during these times?

Learning Torah is a very great chiyuv and also a great zechus, and also grants the person who learns a happy life. This is the way of Torah. It’s written “happy are you in This World”. The happiest life, in This World too, is a life of Torah. The greatest possible amount of Torah, and tefillah b’kavanah, and learning mussar seforim that you enjoy – this leads to being great in Torah.

“There was a special, uplifting atmosphere here with a day full of Torah and love of friends, a day which brought together hundreds of bochurim who came from different yeshivos and learned together for the first time in a long while,” says Reb Naftali Levi, one of the heads of Dirshu in France. “This day essentially gave the bochurim the strength and the tools to begin the Bizchus Hatorah program together, with joy, and while hearing divrei chizzuk from Gedolei Yisroel, shlita, who moved not only the yeshivah bachurim who are participating in the program, but also many French Jews, who received chizzuk from the warm words of maranan v’rabanan, the Gedolei Yisroel, shlita.”







