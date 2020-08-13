Due To Corona, Kever Yitzchak Avinu Is Closed to Jews





Kever Yitzchak Aveinu and the hall surrounding it in the Ma’aras HaMachpela in Hebron is now closed to Jews as a result of the newest wave of infections resulting from COVID-19, and the restrictions issued by the Israeli government as a result of the virus.

Each year, tens of thousands of Jews head to Yitzchak’s tomb on Erev Rosh Chodesh Elul and pray there. The tomb, which is open to Jews for only 10 days of the year, will be closed this coming Rosh Chodesh.

Erev Rosh Chodesh Elul is known as the Patriarch’s Hilula, and tens of thousands of people from all over Israel flock to the site, pray and celebrate.

Aside from Yitzchak’s hall, the Ma’aras HaMachpela is open daily from 4:00 a.m. until 9:45 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 30 people are allowed into the premises at any given moment.

Overseers for Ma’aras HaMachpela relayed: “On the eve of Rosh Chodesh Elul, were are expecting throngs of people to come to visit the cave. Security personnel are suggesting that due to the high attendance volume, people will need to be patient and wait outside. We strongly advise anyone who can come on a different day, should do so.

