BDE: Shomrei Emunim Rebbe, Z’tl, Of Bnei Brak Niftar From COVID-19





The Shomrei Emunim Rebbe, HaRav Raphael Aharon Roth, z’tl, was Niftar on Thursday morning of the coronavirus at Laniado Hospital in Netanya at the age of 73.

The Rebbe was taken to the hospital before Tisha B’Av after suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19. Since then the Rebbe has been sedated and ventilated and Klal Yisrael has been davening for his recovery. His condition deteriorated further three days ago and his battle for his life ended on Thursday morning.

The Rebbe was born to the previous Rebbe, HaRav Avraham Chaim Roth, the Ba’al Chukei Chaim and was the grandson of the Ba’al Shomer Emunim, HaRav Aharon Roth, Reb Are’leh, whose name he bore.

When Rav Raphael Aharon’s father passed away, he was appointed as the Rebbe of the Shomrei Emunim community in Bnei Brak.

The Rebbe was known for his tefillah and tzidkus and many flocked to him to hear his divrei Torah, receive advice and ask for his brachos.

The Rebbe left behind 12 children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who are following in his path.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

