Greece Agrees To Host Israeli Tourists





Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited Israel on Thursday and was hosted by his Israeli counterpart, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, in Jerusalem.

Following the visit, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced that Greece has agreed to host Israeli tourists.

No further information was provided but according to a Channel 12 News report, 600 Israeli tourists will be allowed to visit per week on four islands: Athens, Crete, Thessaloniki and Corfu.

A Kan News report added that Israelis will be required to be tested for the coronavirus upon arrival in Greece prior to traveling to one of the four islands.

FM @NikosDendias cordially welcomed by #Israel FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi at @IsraelMFA – 🇬🇷&🇮🇱 share strong ties & a growing strategic partnership / Υποδοχή ΥΠΕΞ Ν.Δένδια από ομόλογο Ισραήλ G.Ashkenazi -ισχυροί δεσμοί & μία διαρκώς ενισχυόμενη στρατηγική εταιρική σχέση μεταξύ 🇬🇷&🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/9qyLzA7mEh — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) August 13, 2020

Greece is currently a “green country” with 5,623 coronavirus infections and 212 fatalities.

The Health, Transportation, Foreign and Tourism ministries are scheduled to make a joint statement on Thursday afternoon to announce a list of additional countries that Israelis can travel there and back without the need to quarantine.

Dendias visited Israel for discussions with Ashkenazi and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu regarding tensions with Turkey over rights to Greece’s EEZ [exclusive economic zone] and maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean.

Israel expressed its support for Greece regarding the conflict, something it has avoided to date in order not to spark conflict with Turkey.

“Israel expresses its full support and solidarity with Greece in its maritime zones and its right to delimit its EEZ [exclusive economic zone],” the ministry stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








