28 Fires In Israel’s South Over Shabbos, Yishuv Residents Evacuated





Another 28 fires raged in Israel’s south over Shabbos as a result of incendiary and explosive balloons launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

It was the tenth consecutive day of fires sparked by the arson balloons which have burned thousands of dunams of land.

Some of the residents of the Shuva yishuv in the Sedot Negev Regional Council were evacuated from their homes on Shabbos when a large fire broke out, causing extensive damage to agricultural equipment.

כוחות כיבוי פועלים בשריפה ביער בארי @Itsik_zuarets (צילום: צ'ארלי מור יוסף, קק"ל) pic.twitter.com/QqtyQMdnpU — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 15, 2020

For the fourth night in the row, the IDF attacked Hamas terror sites in the Gaza Strip on Friday night.

Hamas warned on Saturday that Israel would suffer “consequences” as a result of its retaliatory strikes, saying that Israel crossed a “red line” when two children were reportedly lightly injured in the air strikes, what they termed a “dangerous escalation.”

According to Hamas, a 3-year-old girl was lightly injured when shrapnel hit her face following an airstrike. An 11-year-old boy and a woman were also injured in the airstrike and treated at a local hospital.

Over 100 fires were ignited in southern Israel in the past week as a result of the hundreds of arson balloons launched by Hamas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







