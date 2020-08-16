Degel HaTorah Chairman Moshe Gafni Undergoes Heart Catheterization





Chairman of Degel HaTorah and Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni underwent a heart catheterization in Maanyei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak on Motzei Shabbos

“B’Chasdei Shamayim, the treatment was successful and he currently feels excellent,” Gafni’s office spokesperson stated.

Gafni, 68, will remain in the hospital and then at home for several days in order to rest following the procedure.

Gafni is a veteran member of the Knesset, having served there since 1988. Since 2009, apart from two years when he was part of the opposition, he has served as the chairman of the Finance Committee.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








