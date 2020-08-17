Cuomo: Gyms Can Reopen In NY On August 24





Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that gyms in New York state will be able to open as soon as August 24 at 33% capacity.

Masks are required to be worn at all times, Cuomo said.

Cuomo says the localities must open the gyms by September 2.

“They have to inspect the gyms before they open or within two weeks of their opening to make sure they are meeting all of the requirements,” Cuomo said. “So the variation is to give the locality time. If the locality can get the inspections done or be ready to inspect, they can open August 24. If the locality cannot get ready to do inspections, then they get another week. They can do it September 2.”

Cuomo says the locality can also decide if the gym can have classes inside.

“Some gyms have classes,” he said. “Localities can decide whether or not those classes can be undertaken. Local-elected will be the decision and local health departments must inspect before or within two weeks to make sure the guidelines are in place.”

