Chareidi Man Critical After Drowning At Herzliya Beach





A Chareidi man in his 50’s drowned at the separate beach in Herzliya on Monday afternoon. United Hatzalah volunteer EMS personnel and Magen David Adom Paramedics responded to the incident and performed CPR on the man at the scene.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Bar Rosenfeld who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “When I arrived at the scene I saw a number of passersby gathered around. They told me that the man had been pulled from the water by his fellow swimmers after he apparently drowned. I performed CPR on the man together with a volunteer doctor from United Hatzalah who also arrived. After he received initial treatment at the scene, he was transported to the hospital in a mobile intensive care unit while still undergoing CPR. He was in critical condition.”

The victim was rushed to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, where he is listed in critical condition.

A name for Tehillim was not available.

